Heat-Exchange Equipment Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Heat-Exchange Equipment analysis, which studies the Heat-Exchange Equipment industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Heat-Exchange Equipment Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Heat-Exchange Equipment by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Heat-Exchange Equipment.

According to this study, over the next five years the Heat-Exchange Equipment market will register a 2.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 13290 million by 2025, from $ 11840 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Heat-Exchange Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Heat-Exchange Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Heat-Exchange Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Heat-Exchange Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Includes:

Alfa Laval

Xylem

Kelvion (GEA)

SPX Corporation

Danfoss (Sondex)

IHI

Doosan

API Heat Transfer

KNM

SPX Flow

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Accessen

Lanke Shihua

Swep

LARSEN & TOUBRO

HISAKA WORKS, LTD.

Oeltechnik

THT

FUNKE

KTR

FL-HTEP

Hubei Defon Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.

Lanzhou lanshi Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shandong Beichen

Siping Vickers Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.

Thermowave

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger

Plate Heat Exchanger

Air-cooled Heat Exchanger

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Petrochemical

Power and Metallurgy

Ship

Mechanical

Food

Pharmaceutical

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

