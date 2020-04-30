Heat Pipe Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis by Top Companies, Segmentation and Future Forecast Report 2025

Heat Pipe Market is a closed evaporator-condenser system consisting of a sealed, hollow tube whose inside walls are lined with a capillary structure or wick. Thermodynamic working fluid, with substantial vapor pressure at the desired operating temperature, saturates the pores of the wick in a state of equilibrium between liquid and vapor. When heat is applied to the heat pipe, the liquid in the wick heats and evaporates. As the evaporating fluid fills the heat pipe hollow center, it diffuses throughout its length. Condensation of the vapor occurs wherever the temperature is even slightly below that of the evaporation area. As it condenses, the vapor gives up the heat it acquired during evaporation. This effective high thermal conductance helps maintain near constant temperatures along the entire length of the pipe.

This report focuses on the Heat Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Heat pipe industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 23.43% of the revenue market in 2016.

Asia-Pacific occupied 42.27% of the revenue market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 23.11% and 21.10% of the global total industry. Other regions have a small amount of revenue.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of heat pipe producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the steel price. This year, as the downturn of consumer electronics industry, the Heat pipe price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.

The worldwide market for Heat Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 2970 million US$ in 2023, from 2310 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Heat Pipe Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Furukawa

Aavid

Fujikura

Cooler Master

AVC

Yen Ching

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Vapor Chamber

Variable Conductance

Diode

Thermosyphon

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Process Industry

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Heat Pipe Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Heat Pipe Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Heat Pipe, with sales, revenue, and price of Heat Pipe, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Heat Pipe, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Heat Pipe market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Heat Pipe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

