Heavy-Duty Connector Market Set to Register 6.4% CAGR Throughout 2019-2027 | HARTING Technology Group, MOLEX, PHOENIX CONTACT

The global heavy-duty connector market accounted for US$ 1,477.5 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period 2020–2027, to account for US$ 2,411.1 Mn by 2027.

The heavy-duty connector market outlook is positive, factors such as growing demand for boosting industrial production through optimal efficiencies of industrial machinery, integration of automated industrial solutions, and installation of heavy-duty machinery have gained substantial traction globally, especially in the past few years. The growing economic weight of several emerging economies, more specifically Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Indonesia, Turkey, and South Korea, is providing expansion opportunities for various companies in the heavy-duty connector market. Globally, the pattern of foreign direct investment (FDI) has changed in past years, with the increasing significance of developing market multinational enterprises (MNEs). These countries have been a powerful engine of the economic growth across the globe during the past century. China and India, together, contribute almost two-third of the global GDP growth. As per the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), APAC continues to record positive average GDP growth rate, which was 6.6% in 2018 and 6.3% in 2019.

Amphenol Sine Systems, CHINA UTILITY ELECTRICAL CO., LTD, HARTING Technology Group, MOLEX, LLC, PHOENIX CONTACT GmbH & Co. KG, Smiths Interconnect, Radiall VanSystem S.r.l., TE Connectivity, Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG, Wieland Electric GmbH

The spurring use of heavy machinery in various industries is enabling manufacturers to invest in innovative components with advanced technologies, which facilitates efficient functioning. The modern-day heavy-duty connectors are efficient, and owing to the fact that heavy-duty connectors are the most critical component of heavy-duty machineries, more SMEs are opting for these connectors. Thus, various heavy-duty connectors’ manufacturers and their associations predict rise in the adoption of these connectors in the coming years, as they prove to be a better option for secure, time-saving, and simple assembly of machinery and facilities. Subsequently, propelling the demand for heavy-duty connector across the industrial automation and driving the growth of the heavy-duty connector market. Moreover, the rising awareness towards workplace safety as well as stringent safety standards at industrial production facilities from regulatory and government bodies also has aided in the penetration of heavy-duty connectors across various industry verticals. Thus, boosting the heavy-duty connector market growth across industry verticals. However, the growing demand for different end-user industries, especially from fast-growing economies in Asia and African regions are expected to be the dominant in heavy-duty connectors market driving force during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Heavy-Duty Connector market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Heavy-Duty Connector market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

Most important Component of Heavy-Duty Connector covered in this report are:

Hoods & Housings

Insert and Contact

and Accessories

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Manufacturing

Power

Rail

Oil & Gas

Construction

and Others

For more clarity on the real potential of the Heavy-Duty Connector market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Heavy-Duty Connector Market Landscape

5. Heavy-Duty Connector Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Heavy-Duty Connector – Global Market Analysis

7. Heavy-Duty Connector Market Analysis – By Component

8. Heavy-Duty Connector Market Analysis – By Material

9. Heavy-Duty Connector Market Analysis – By Termination Method

10. Heavy-Duty Connector Market Analysis – By Application

11. Heavy-Duty Connector Market – Geographic Analysis

12. Industry Landscape

13. Key Company Profiles

13.1 Amphenol Sine Systems

13.2 CHINA UTILITY ELECTRICAL CO., LTD

13.3 HARTING Technology Group

13.4 MOLEX, LLC

13.5 PHOENIX CONTACT GmbH & Co. KG

13.6 Smiths Interconnect

13.7 Radiall VanSystem S.r.l.

13.8 TE Connectivity

13.9 Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

13.10 Wieland Electric GmbH

14. Appendix

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Heavy-Duty Connector market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Heavy-Duty Connector market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Heavy-Duty Connector market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Heavy-Duty Connector market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

