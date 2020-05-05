Heavy Rail Industry 2020 Market Global Outlook, Key Players and 2023 Future Forecast Report

Heavy Rail Industry studies the Heavy Rail market. Rail is the most important component of rail track system. The train will run on the parallel rails, carrying passengers and freight. Fixed on the sleepers, rails pass the load of trains to sleepers. Rails generally described and specified by their weight per unit length. The minimum weight per meter of rail required depends on the maximum axle load of the trains that will run on the track. Generally, the heavier the rails and the rest of the track work, the heavier and faster the trains these tracks can carry.

Rails represent a substantial fraction of the cost of a railway line. Only a small number of rail sizes are made by steelworks at one time, so a railway must choose the nearest suitable size.

Heavy Rail is defined as the Rail weight is higher than 30 Kg/m.

This report focuses on the Heavy Rail in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global average price of Heavy Rail is in the decreasing trend, from 825 USD/MT in 2012 to 679 USD/MT in 2017. In fact, the price was rising since 2016 as the price of steel. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Heavy Rail includes 30-40 Kg/m Rail, 40-50 Kg/m Rail, 50-60 Kg/m Rail and Above 60 Kg/m Rail. The proportion of 30-40 Kg/m Rail in 2017 is about 30.82%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

China is the largest supplier of Heavy Rail, with a production market share nearly 35.98% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Heavy Rail, enjoying production market share nearly 28.28% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Heavy Rail is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 9150 million US$ in 2023, from 6420 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Heavy Rail Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Ansteel, EVRAZ, BaoTou Steel, ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, SAIL, Wuhan Iron and Steel, NSSMC, Voestalpine, JSPL, Mechel, ThyssenKrupp, JFE Steel, OneSteel, Hesteel Group, Getzner Werkstoffe, Atlantic Track, Harmer Steel and RailOne

Market Segment by Type, covers:

30-40 Kg/m Rail

40-50 Kg/m Rail

50-60 Kg/m Rail

Above 60 Kg/m Rail

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Railway Transit

Engineering & Construction

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Heavy Rail Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Heavy Rail Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Heavy Rail, with sales, revenue, and price of Heavy Rail, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Heavy Rail, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Heavy Rail market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Heavy Rail sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

