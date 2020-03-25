Helicopters Market In-Depth Analysis 2027

The helicopters are attracting high demand with increasing applications in the military and commercial segments. Light helicopters are increasingly being used in transport and offshore applications. Focus on military modernization in various countries is generating demand for military helicopters. The sharp demand from the emergency and rescue segment is also expected to contribute profoundly to the market growth in the future.

These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players.

The helicopters market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing defense budgets and demand for military helicopters. Emergency medical services (EMS) hospitals are also witnessing high demand, thereby fueling market growth. However, strict regulatory norms concerning component manufacturing may hamper the growth of the helicopters market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, with the commercialization of urban air mobility, the market players can expect growth opportunities in terms of revenue.

Here we have listed the top Helicopters Market companies in the world

1.Airbus S.A.S.

2.Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (AVIC)

3.Bell Textron Inc.

4.Enstrom Helicopter Corp.

5.Kaman Corporation

6.Leonardo S.p.A.

7.Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI)

9.Robinson Helicopter Company

10.Russian Helicopters (Rostec)

