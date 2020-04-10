Helpdesk Automation Market Growth, Recent Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Helpdesk Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global helpdesk automation market size is expected to register a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Helpdesk automation is a customer support solution that is utilized to organize tickets related to issues varying in severity and priority. This management solution aids in resolving issues and queries of both customers and internal staff pertaining to a given product or service. Its utilization is associated with improving work efficiency by minimizing incomplete documentation, lost requests, delays in handling requests and poor communication to customers. These automated services are widely used for streamlining incoming communication, eliminating support costs, reducing redundant tasks, improving execution speed and increasing productivity. Apart from this, they enable automatic ticket allotment and closing services while timely initiating follow-ups with the costumers to offer superior customer experience.

Some of Top key players include: Atlassian Pty Ltd., AXIOS SYSTEMS PLC, BMC Software, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Ivanti, Inc., HappyFox Inc., Resolve Systems, LLC, ServiceNow, Inc., Sunrise Software Limited, SunView Software, and Vision Helpdesk.

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Trends:

The global market is driven by the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) across numerous industry verticals. These solutions, when integrated with helpdesk automation, provide chatbots and intelligent search recommendations to assist users. They also offer predictive analytics for incident management, demand planning, and workflow improvement, which has contributed to an increased demand for automated services. Helpdesk automation is also increasingly being integrated with information technology (IT) operations to improve the efficiency of the overall system. Significant growth in the IT industry, especially across developing economies, along with the growing adoption of cloud computing and mobile technologies on the global level, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing preference for e-retail websites, extensive research and development (R&D), and rapid urbanization, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Incident Management Systems

2. Knowledge Based Systems

3. Self-service Reset Password

4. Others

Market Breakup by Deployment:

1. Cloud Hosted

2. On-premise

Market Breakup by Organization Type:

1. Large Enterprises

2. Small and Medium Enterprises

Market Breakup by Vertical:

1. IT and Telecom

2. BFSI

3. Government

4. Education

5. Healthcare

6. Manufacturing

7. Automotive

8. Retail

9. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

