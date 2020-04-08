Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market – Abbott Laboratories, Tosoh , Transasia, Alere, Arkray, Danaher, Bio-Rad, Siemens, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Trinity Biotech

Hemoglobin A1C test is used for the screening and diagnosis of diabetic and pre-diabetic patients. It helps in realizing the average level of blood sugar over the past 2 to 3 months before the test and analyzes the levels of blood glucose in the body.

The Hemoglobin A1C Testing Devices market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, growth in awareness about diabetes preventive care, growing geriatric and obese population, and technological advancements for management of diabetes. Nevertheless, high cost of testing devices and restrictive results for a limited population like the pregnant woman etc. are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The List of Companies: Abbott Laboratories, Tosoh Corporation, Transasia Biomedicals limited, Alere Incorporated, Arkray Incorporated, Danaher Co, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Limited, Trinity Biotech Plc

The global Hemoglobin A1C Testing Devices market is segmented on the basis of Type, Technology and End User. Based on Type the market is segmented into Bench Top Device and Handled Device. Based on Technology the market is segmented into Assay, Chromatography and Others. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes and Home Care.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices market in these regions.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Overview

5.2 Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market

