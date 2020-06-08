HEMOPHILIA A MARKET ANALYSIS, EPIDEMIOLOGY, KEY COMPANIES AND EMERGING DRUGS

Hemophilia A is a genetic bleeding disorder in which an individual lacks or has low levels of proteins named clotting factor VIII. The mainstay treatment option has long been FVIII replacement therapy. Initially, FVIII replacement was accomplished by donated whole blood, subsequently by plasma and currently by recombinant human FVIII (rFVIII) replacement therapies, which revolutionized the treatment of Hemophilia A.

Total diagnosed and treated prevalent population of Hemophilia A in the 7MM was assessed to be 38,212 in 2017.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the highest prevalent population of Hemophilia A is in the United States with 14,200 cases in 2017.

In the 7MM, approximately 30% of severe hemophilia A cases, i.e., 6,305 patients affected by inhibitors. In addition to this, 70% of the Hemophilia A cases were observed without inhibitors in 2017.

Among the 7MM, the US accounts for 51% USD of the overall market size of hemophilia A in 2017.

Among the European 5 countries, the United Kingdom had the highest prevalent population of Hemophilia A, followed by France and Italy.

Hemophilia A is a general term for a group of rare bleeding disorders caused by a congenital deficiency of certain clotting factors. The main form of hemophilia is hemophilia A; it is different from Hemophilia B. The main difference between them is that Hemophilia B is associated with deficiency in factor IX (9) while Hemophilia A is associated with deficiency of factor VIII. More than 80% of people with hemophilia have hemophilia A.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Pfizer

Catalyst Biosciences

OPKO Biologics

Spark Therapeutics

Sangamo therapeutics

and others.

