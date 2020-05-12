Hemophilia Treatment Market Global Industry Share, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Growth Strategy By 2027
Hemophilia is a condition where blood does not clot, and this condition is normally inherited. The condition is caused due to defects in a gene of the X chromosome, which is a clotting factor. Generally, the diseases are widely seen in males as the X chromosome is inherited from mother to baby boy. The disease is widely treated with replacement therapy and gene therapy. The other treatment which is used is medication. However, there are ways to reduce the risk of the condition, which include regular exercise and others. The condition can be prevented by taking preventive treatment by injection of clotting factor VIII for hemophilia A, or IX for hemophilia B.
Some of the prominent players operating in hemophilia treatment market are, Bayer AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd., Kedrion S.P.A., CSL Limited, Biotest AG, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Octapharma AG, and Baxter International Inc. The market players are focused towards acquisitions with industry players in order to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in February 2020, Novo Nordisk launched an antihemophilic product namely Esperoct. This product is likely to reduce the effect of hemophilia in adults and children with hemophilia A.
The report segments the global hemophilia treatment market as follows:
Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Product
- Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates
- Factor VIII Market
- Factor IX Market
- Factor XIII Market
- Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market
- Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates
- Desmopressin
- Antifibrinolytic Agents
Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Disease
- Hemophilia A
- Hemophilia B
- Hemophilia C
Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Treatment Type
- On demand
- Prophylaxis
Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Therapy
- Replacement Therapy
- ITI Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Antibody Therapy
Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Global Hemophilia treatment Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South & Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
