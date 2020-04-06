Heparin Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2026

Global Heparin market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Heparin .

competitive landscape section of the report for the year 2015 in terms of value (%). Furthermore, the report analyzes different heparin product types such as unfractionated heparin, low molecular weight heparin, and ultra-low molecular weight heparin. The product type section provides market analysis for different types of heparin in Europe. This includes an overview of product types, indications for use, presence of any biosimilars, market drivers, issues, and regulations amended for its production and use. Prices of products vary based on product type and formulation. Moreover, the heparin market by end-users such as hospitals, blood and stem cell banks, and others has also been analyzed in the report. The report provides average pricing analysis (based on the current prices) to offer an overview of prices of heparin-based pharmaceutical products in the EU (2015 & 2024).

The report provides market analysis for heparin in the major countries in the EU: Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Belgium, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Greece, Slovakia, and Rest of Europe. Market analysis for each of these countries has been provided from 2014 to 2024 along with the CAGR from 2016 to 2024. The market has been estimated for finished heparin formulation and has not considered its APIs. Major factors such as aging population and increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) that propel the market for heparin in Europe are elaborated in the report. This report also covers certain regulations governing the manufacture and import of heparin in some countries.

Major players operating in the heparin market in Europe such as Dr. Reddy\’s Laboratories Ltd., Leo Pharma, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi SA, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are profiled in this report.

The Europe heparin market is segmented into the following categories:

Europe Heparin Market, by Product

Unfractionated Heparin

Low Molecular Weight Heparin

Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin

Europe Heparin Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Blood and Stem Cell Banks

Others

Europe Heparin Market, by Country

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Poland

Switzerland

Austria

Hungary

Belgium

Portugal

Czech Republic

Greece

Slovakia

Rest of Europe

