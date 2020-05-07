Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2028

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028

1. Hepatic Encephalopathy is a prevalent complication of liver disease and occurs in approximately 30–45% of patients with cirrhosis and 10–50% of patients with a transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt.

2. Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) will occur in 30%-40% of those with cirrhosis at some time during their clinical course and the survivors in most cases repeatedly. Minimal HE (MHE) or covert HE (CHE) occurs in 20%-80% of patients with cirrhosis.

The goal of Hepatic Encephalopathy treatment includes identification and removal of precipitating factors, reduction of the nitrogenous load from the gut and assessment of the need for long term therapy. The current treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy includes the use of nutritional management, bowel clearance, nonabsorbable disaccharides, antibiotics, sodium benzoate, branched-chain amino acids, dopamine agonists, probiotics and liver transplantation. Additional Hepatic Encephalopathy treatment for individuals is usually aimed at lowering the levels of ammonia and other toxins in the blood. Lactulose (Non-absorbable Disaccharides) is a first-line pharmacological Hepatic Encephalopathy treatment. Antibiotics are a therapeutic alternative to nonabsorbable disaccharides for the treatment of acute and chronic encephalopathy and cirrhosis.

Currently, rifaximin, and lactulose, a synthetic sugar, are the standard of care for the disease. Hepatic Encephalopathy treatment remains a substantial unmet need, and a vast concerted effort is needed to define this condition better to allow the development of new therapies. Also, it is essential for the current treatments to be well understood and also to undergo controlled studies before their use on patients. Over recent years, many companies have shown interest in evaluating several potential therapeutic targets. Further progress in the research and development is likely to translate into a real improvement in the treatment options for Hepatic Encephalopathy patients and is likely to boost the revenue growth of Hepatic Encephalopathy therapeutics market in the forecast period.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Hepatic Encephalopathy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. SYNB-1020

2. MNK6106

And many others

The key players in Hepatic Encephalopathy market are:

1. Synlogic

2. Mallinckrodt

3. Aska Pharmaceuticals

4. Wockhardt

And many others

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Overview at a Glance

3. Hepatic Encephalopathy Disease Background and Overview

4. Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Hepatic Encephalopathy Country- Wise Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. EU-5

5.3. Germany

5.4. France

5.5. Italy

5.6. Spain

5.7. United Kingdom

5.8. Japan

6. Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatments & Medical Practices

7. Marketed Therapies

7.1. Key Cross Competition

7.2. Vabomere: The Medicines Company

9. Hepatic Encephalopathy Emerging Therapies

9.1. Key Cross Competition

9.2. SYNB-1020:Wockhardt

11. Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Size

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Total 7MM Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Analysis

11.3. Overview of Total Hepatic Encephalopathy Market

11.4. Market size of Hepatic Encephalopathy by 7MM (2016-2027)

11.5. 7MM Hepatic Encephalopathy: Country-Wise Market Analysis

11.6. United States Market Size

11.7. Germany Market Size

11.8. France Market Size

11.9. United Kingdom Market Size

11.10. Spain Market Size

11.11. Italy Market Size

11.12. Japan Market Size

12. Hepatic Encephalopathy Report Methodology

13. DelveInsight Capabilities

14. Disclaimer

15. About DelveInsight

