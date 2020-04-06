Hereditary Cancer Testing Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2027

A Hereditary Cancer Testing is a test conducted for the analysis of urine sample, the test is conducted for the analysis of diabetes, kidney diseases, and other diseases related to the analysis. Hereditary Cancer Testing involves checking the appearance, concentration and the content of the urine. Abnormal analysis of urine leads to the analysis of the urine in the body. It checks the concentration in the body of the market content for the market to grow in the analysis of the market.

The Hereditary Cancer Testing market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technologies. In addition, with rising demand for these tests is the key application for the growth of the industry. However, the implementation of excise tax by the U.S. government is restraining market growth. Moreover, the growing trend of introducing new launches in the market is also likely to augment the market during the upcoming years.

The global hereditary cancer testing market is US$ 3,967.74 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 9,840.52 Mn by 2027.

Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Hereditary Cancer

Cancer is a genetic disorder caused due to definite variations in genes that govern cell functioning, particularly affecting their growth and replication. Hereditary genetic mutations are the cause of ~5–10% of all cancers. The researchers have related mutations in particular genes with more than 50 hereditary cancer syndromes affecting individuals in developing certain cancers. According to the World Health Organization, cancer caused ~9.6 million deaths worldwide in 2018. Further, as per the prediction of the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, ~1,735,350 new cancer cases would be diagnosed in the US. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the world is a huge concern. As per the World Health Organization, ~2.09 million cases of breast cancer were reported globally in 2018. However, according to breastcancer.org, in 2018, over 3.1 million women in the US were reported with a history of breast cancer. Furthermore, ~5–10% of breast cancers are related to the mutated genes inherited from parents. The variations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are prevalent. Women with a BRCA1 mutation have ~72% lifetime risk of developing breast cancer, while those with the BRCA2 mutation have ~69% risk of the same. Hence, with the rising occurrence of cancer, need for their early detection is also rising around the world. Hence, the increasing prevalence of cancer drives the steady growth of the hereditary cancer testing market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Cancer Genetics Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Myogenes

Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Pathway Genomics Corporation

CENTOGENE AG

HEREDITARY CANCER TESTING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY DIAGNOSIS TYPE

Biopsy Blood Sample Cheek Swab Sample

Imaging

BY TECHNOLOGY

Sequencing

PCR

Microarray

BY END USER

Diagnostic Centers

Hospital

Clinics

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Hereditary Cancer Testing Market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Hereditary Cancer Testing Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

