High Content Screening Market Overview, Trends, Demand, Strategy to 2027 – GENERAL ELECTRIC, Danaher, Perkinelmer, Thermo Fisher, BD, BioTek Instruments, Bio-Rad, Tecan Trading, Merck, Yokogawa Electric

High content screening (HCS) is an image based screening method that measures the physical and biochemical characteristics in the cells and the organisms. High-content screening uses a set of analytical procedures such as multi-parameter image processing, automated microscopy, fluorescence imaging, and other visualization processes to get quantitative data from cell populations. The advanced product launches has resulted in product assortment and thus, increased installation of high content screening instruments. This is expected to fuel the demand for high content screening instruments in the near future.

The high content screening market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to need for cost containment in pharmaceutical R&D, government funding & venture capital investments across developed markets, and developments in informatics solutions & imaging instruments. However, lower adoption of HCS instruments due to their high prices, stringent regulatory framework, and lack of trained resources are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The global high content screening market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is classified as instruments, consumables, software, services, and accessories. The instruments segment is further sub-segmented into cell imaging & analysis systems and flow cytometers. The consumables segment is further sub-segmented into reagents & assay kits, microplates and other consumables. On the basis of application, the market is classified as primary & secondary screening, target identification & validation, toxicity studies, compound profiling, and other applications. On the basis of end user, the market is classified as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & government institutes, and contract research organizations.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global high content screening market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The high content screening market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting high content screening market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the high content screening market in these regions.

