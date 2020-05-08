High Demand for Hand Tools amid Pandemic to Bolster Market Growth Through COVID-19 Crisis

The latest report on the Hand Tools market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Hand Tools market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Hand Tools market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Hand Tools market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Hand Tools market.

The report reveals that the Hand Tools market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Hand Tools market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Hand Tools market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Hand Tools market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

covered in the report include:

General Purpose Tools

Metal Cutting Tools

Layout and Measuring Tools

Taps and Dies

The next section analyses the market based on application and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Applications covered in the report include:

Industrial

Household

This is followed by a section analysing the market based on sales channel, which presents the forecast in terms of value. Sales channel segments included in the report are categorised into three sub-segments, which are:

Online Sales

Company Direct Sales

Distributor Sales

In the final section of the report, the competitive landscape of the hand tools market is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers present across the value chain, their presence in the hand tools product portfolio and key differentiators. Some of the market players featured in this section include:

Apex Tool Group

Channellock, Inc.

Stanley Black&Decker

Snap-On

Klein Tools

Irwin Industrial Tools

Akar Tools Limited

Wera Tools

JK Files (India) Limited

Kennametal Inc.

Important Doubts Related to the Hand Tools Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Hand Tools market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Hand Tools market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Hand Tools market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Hand Tools market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Hand Tools market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Hand Tools market

