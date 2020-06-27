High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Size Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2027

High density polyethylene is among the most versatile thermoplastic polymer used across the globe. It is also among the most widely recycled form of plastics in both its rigid as well as flexible form. HDPE is light in weight and yet possesses good strength. It is durable and resists mildew, rotting and mold. In addition, it can be easily molded into any shape and replaces heavier materials owing to its impact resistance and weather resistance properties.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The high density polyethylene market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a surge in demands for plastic pipes and expanding applicability in construction, chemical and electronics industry. Moreover, demand from the packaging industry coupled with vast usage of blow molded bottles drives the high density polyethylene market towards growth. However, increasing adoption of engineering polymers is likely to hamper the market growth in the forecast period. Nonetheless, the high density polyethylene market opportunity lies with the ultra-high molecular HDPE gaining momentum and recycling of HDPE films.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Borealis AG

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

INEOS

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

PetroChina Company Limited

SABIC

Total S.A.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market segments and regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global high density polyethylene market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The high density polyethylene market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting high density polyethylene market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the high density polyethylene market in these regions.

