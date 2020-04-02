High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market New Monthly Subscription Plan Is Now at Priced Cheaper Than Regular Market Research Report

According to the NCD Alliance, chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) describe a series of diseases of the airways and the other structures of the lungs. Asthma and respiratory allergies, occupational lung diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea syndrome, and pulmonary hypertension are few of them. The burden for chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) is increasing across all countries in Asia-Pacific. As per the article published in The Lancet Global Health, India has 18% of the global population and an increasing burden of chronic respiratory diseases.

The key factors that are driving the growth of the are the growing elderly population and increasing chronic respiratory disease across APAC. However, the factors restraining the market growth are after-effects associated with high flow nasal cannula.

The prevalence of asthma in India is significantly high as compared to other countries. With an estimated 15 to 20 million asthma patients, at least one in every ten asthma patient lives in India. As per estimates of the WHO, around 30 million Indians suffer from asthma. Some of the common factors for the rise in the number of asthma cases in India include obesity, smoking, indoor and outdoor air pollution, sudden overuse or misuse of antibiotics, pollen, second-hand smoke, poorly ventilated homes, and workplaces, among others. Other than asthma, the rising cases of COPD have been a matter of concern in the country. According to the University of Washington’s Global Burden of Disease study, 2018, COPD was the second-highest cause of death in India, leading to the death of almost 958,000.

