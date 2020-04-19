High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) Market Estimated Forecast Analysis 2019-2025
The global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Styrolution
Total Petrochemicals
Trinseo
Eni
CHIMEI
Formosa
Petrochemicals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
KKPC
SUPREME PETROCHEM
King Plastic Corporation
LG Chem
Taita Chemical
Grand Pacific Petrochemical
Zhengjiang CHIMEI
Total (China
SECCO
Formosa Plastics (Ningbo)
BASF-YPC
RASTAR
Astor Chemical Industrial
SINOPEC(Guangdong)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Extrusion Molding HIPS
Injection Molding HIPS
Other
Segment by Application
Packaging
Electronic Appliances
Consumer Products
Construction
Others
Each market player encompassed in the High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
