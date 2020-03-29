High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Likely to Grow at a Healthy Cagr

High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global High Purity Alumina (HPA) industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the High Purity Alumina (HPA) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global High Purity Alumina (HPA) market covering all important parameters.

On the basis of application, the market is further categorized as LED, semiconductor, phosphorus, and others.

This report covers the HPA market performance in terms of value and volume contribution. This section includes PMR’s analyses of key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence this market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Key factors driving the global HPA market include the booming market for LED lighting and displays, wider application in smartphones, and government support for the production of HPA products.

Regions covered in this report include North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil and Mexico), Europe (Eastern and Western Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and Oceania), and the Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa). In 2014, Asia Pacific dominated the market accounting for over 60% share of the overall HPA market. North America ranked second in 2014, closely followed by Europe. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region, both in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period.

Key market participants covered in the report include Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Orbite Technologies Inc., Alcoa Inc., Altech Chemicals Ltd, Baikowski SAS, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., and Dalian Hiland Photoelectric Material Co., Ltd.

