High Purity Chemicals Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2026| BASF, Solvay, Evonik, Arkema, Honeywell, Eastman Chemical Company, FUJIFILM Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report on the global High Purity Chemicals industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global High Purity Chemicals industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1674106/global-high-purity-chemicals-market
The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global High Purity Chemicals industry with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global High Purity Chemicals industry.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global High Purity Chemicals Market Research Report: BASF, Solvay, Evonik, Arkema, Honeywell, Eastman Chemical Company, FUJIFILM Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, Peroxy Chem, UBE Group, Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials, Kanto Chemical, Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical, Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry, Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical, TOKYO OHKA KOGYO, Wako Pure Chemical, Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials
Global High Purity Chemicals Market by Type: High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid, High Purity Nitric Acid, High Purity Hydrochloric Acid, High Purity Phosphoric Acid, High Purity Sulfuric Acid, Other
Global High Purity Chemicals Market by Application: Chemical Industry, Electronics and Semiconductor Industry, Oil Industry, Metallurgical Industry, Other
In the segmentation section of the report, the authors have elaborately presented key driving factors for different segments of the global High Purity Chemicals industry. The report offers a detailed research study on product type and application segments of the global High Purity Chemicals industry. The segmental analysis provided in the report is expected to help players and investors to identify lucrative growth pockets of the global High Purity Chemicals industry.
As part of geographic analysis of the global High Purity Chemicals industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.
The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global High Purity Chemicals market. Some of the questions are given below:
- What will be the size of the global High Purity Chemicals market in 2026?
- What is the current CAGR of the global High Purity Chemicals market?
- Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
- Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global High Purity Chemicals market?
- Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global High Purity Chemicals market?
- Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
- Which are the top players currently operating in the global High Purity Chemicals market?
- How will the market situation change in the coming years?
- What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
- What is the growth outlook of the global High Purity Chemicals market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1674106/global-high-purity-chemicals-market
Table Of Content
1 High Purity Chemicals Market Overview
1.1 High Purity Chemicals Product Overview
1.2 High Purity Chemicals Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 High Purity Hydrofluoric Acid
1.2.2 High Purity Nitric Acid
1.2.3 High Purity Hydrochloric Acid
1.2.4 High Purity Phosphoric Acid
1.2.5 High Purity Sulfuric Acid
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Global High Purity Chemicals Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global High Purity Chemicals Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global High Purity Chemicals Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global High Purity Chemicals Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global High Purity Chemicals Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global High Purity Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global High Purity Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global High Purity Chemicals Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global High Purity Chemicals Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global High Purity Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America High Purity Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe High Purity Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High Purity Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America High Purity Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High Purity Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): High Purity Chemicals Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the High Purity Chemicals Industry
1.5.1.1 High Purity Chemicals Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and High Purity Chemicals Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for High Purity Chemicals Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global High Purity Chemicals Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by High Purity Chemicals Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by High Purity Chemicals Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players High Purity Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High Purity Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 High Purity Chemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 High Purity Chemicals Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High Purity Chemicals Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in High Purity Chemicals as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High Purity Chemicals Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers High Purity Chemicals Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global High Purity Chemicals Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global High Purity Chemicals Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global High Purity Chemicals Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global High Purity Chemicals Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global High Purity Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global High Purity Chemicals Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global High Purity Chemicals Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global High Purity Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America High Purity Chemicals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America High Purity Chemicals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific High Purity Chemicals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific High Purity Chemicals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe High Purity Chemicals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe High Purity Chemicals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America High Purity Chemicals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America High Purity Chemicals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Chemicals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Chemicals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global High Purity Chemicals by Application
4.1 High Purity Chemicals Segment by Application
4.1.1 Chemical Industry
4.1.2 Electronics and Semiconductor Industry
4.1.3 Oil Industry
4.1.4 Metallurgical Industry
4.1.5 Other
4.2 Global High Purity Chemicals Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global High Purity Chemicals Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global High Purity Chemicals Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions High Purity Chemicals Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America High Purity Chemicals by Application
4.5.2 Europe High Purity Chemicals by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific High Purity Chemicals by Application
4.5.4 Latin America High Purity Chemicals by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa High Purity Chemicals by Application
5 North America High Purity Chemicals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America High Purity Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America High Purity Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America High Purity Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America High Purity Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe High Purity Chemicals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe High Purity Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe High Purity Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe High Purity Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe High Purity Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific High Purity Chemicals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High Purity Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High Purity Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Purity Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Purity Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America High Purity Chemicals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America High Purity Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America High Purity Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America High Purity Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America High Purity Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa High Purity Chemicals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE High Purity Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Purity Chemicals Business
10.1 BASF
10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 BASF High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 BASF High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.1.5 BASF Recent Development
10.2 Solvay
10.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information
10.2.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Solvay High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 BASF High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.2.5 Solvay Recent Development
10.3 Evonik
10.3.1 Evonik Corporation Information
10.3.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Evonik High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Evonik High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.3.5 Evonik Recent Development
10.4 Arkema
10.4.1 Arkema Corporation Information
10.4.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Arkema High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Arkema High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.4.5 Arkema Recent Development
10.5 Honeywell
10.5.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
10.5.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Honeywell High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Honeywell High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development
10.6 Eastman Chemical Company
10.6.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information
10.6.2 Eastman Chemical Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Eastman Chemical Company High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Eastman Chemical Company High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.6.5 Eastman Chemical Company Recent Development
10.7 FUJIFILM Corporation
10.7.1 FUJIFILM Corporation Corporation Information
10.7.2 FUJIFILM Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 FUJIFILM Corporation High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 FUJIFILM Corporation High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.7.5 FUJIFILM Corporation Recent Development
10.8 Mitsubishi Chemical
10.8.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information
10.8.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Mitsubishi Chemical High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Mitsubishi Chemical High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.8.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development
10.9 Sumitomo Chemical
10.9.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information
10.9.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Sumitomo Chemical High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Sumitomo Chemical High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.9.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development
10.10 Peroxy Chem
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 High Purity Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Peroxy Chem High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Peroxy Chem Recent Development
10.11 UBE Group
10.11.1 UBE Group Corporation Information
10.11.2 UBE Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 UBE Group High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 UBE Group High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.11.5 UBE Group Recent Development
10.12 Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials
10.12.1 Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Corporation Information
10.12.2 Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.12.5 Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Recent Development
10.13 Kanto Chemical
10.13.1 Kanto Chemical Corporation Information
10.13.2 Kanto Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Kanto Chemical High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Kanto Chemical High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.13.5 Kanto Chemical Recent Development
10.14 Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical
10.14.1 Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Corporation Information
10.14.2 Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.14.5 Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Recent Development
10.15 Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry
10.15.1 Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry Corporation Information
10.15.2 Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.15.5 Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry Recent Development
10.16 Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical
10.16.1 Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical Corporation Information
10.16.2 Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.16.5 Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical Recent Development
10.17 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO
10.17.1 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO Corporation Information
10.17.2 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.17.5 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO Recent Development
10.18 Wako Pure Chemical
10.18.1 Wako Pure Chemical Corporation Information
10.18.2 Wako Pure Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Wako Pure Chemical High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Wako Pure Chemical High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.18.5 Wako Pure Chemical Recent Development
10.19 Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials
10.19.1 Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials Corporation Information
10.19.2 Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials High Purity Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials High Purity Chemicals Products Offered
10.19.5 Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials Recent Development
11 High Purity Chemicals Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 High Purity Chemicals Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 High Purity Chemicals Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.