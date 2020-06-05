High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market 2020: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2026| Sandvik AB, Nachi-Fujikoshi, OSG, Kennametal, YG-1 Tool, Walter AG, Tiangong International

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools Report with TOC, figure and tables:@https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1708016/global-high-speed-steel-hss-metal-cutting-tools-market

The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the global High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the global High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools market. Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the global High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools Market Research Report:

Sandvik AB, Nachi-Fujikoshi, OSG, Kennametal, YG-1 Tool, Walter AG, Tiangong International, Shanghai Tool Works, Sumitomo Electric Industries, TDC Cutting Tools, Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing, Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool, Tivoly, Addison, Chengliang Tools, Sutton Tools, Henan Yigong Zuanye, Raymond(JK Files), LMT Onsrud LP, DeWALT, Guhring, Jore Corporation, Somta Tools, BIG Kaiser

Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Segmentation by Product:

H Milling Tools

H Drilling Tools

H Tapping Tools

H Reaming & Counterboring Tools

H Gear Cutting Tools

H Broaching Tools

Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Segmentation by Application:

Automobile Industry

Aircraft Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Machinery Industry

Shipping Building Industry

Rail Transport Industry

Others

The report comes out as an accurate and highly detailed resource for gaining significant insights into the growth of different product and application segments of the global High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools market. Each segment covered in the report is exhaustively researched about on the basis of market share, growth potential, drivers, and other crucial factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help market players to know when and where to invest in the global High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools market. Moreover, it will help them to identify key growth pockets of the global High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools market in 2025?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global High Speed Steel (H) Metal Cutting Tools market?

Request for customization in Report:@https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1708016/global-high-speed-steel-hss-metal-cutting-tools-market

Table of Content

1 High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Overview

1.1 High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Product Overview

1.2 High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 HSS Milling Tools

1.2.2 HSS Drilling Tools

1.2.3 HSS Tapping Tools

1.2.4 HSS Reaming & Counterboring Tools

1.2.5 HSS Gear Cutting Tools

1.2.6 HSS Broaching Tools

1.3 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Industry

1.5.1.1 High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools by Application

4.1 High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automobile Industry

4.1.2 Aircraft Industry

4.1.3 Oil & Gas Industry

4.1.4 Machinery Industry

4.1.5 Shipping Building Industry

4.1.6 Rail Transport Industry

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools by Application

4.5.2 Europe High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools by Application

4.5.4 Latin America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools by Application

5 North America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Business

10.1 Sandvik AB

10.1.1 Sandvik AB Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sandvik AB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Sandvik AB High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Sandvik AB High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.1.5 Sandvik AB Recent Development

10.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi

10.2.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Sandvik AB High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.2.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Development

10.3 OSG

10.3.1 OSG Corporation Information

10.3.2 OSG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 OSG High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 OSG High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.3.5 OSG Recent Development

10.4 Kennametal

10.4.1 Kennametal Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kennametal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Kennametal High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kennametal High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.4.5 Kennametal Recent Development

10.5 YG-1 Tool

10.5.1 YG-1 Tool Corporation Information

10.5.2 YG-1 Tool Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 YG-1 Tool High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 YG-1 Tool High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.5.5 YG-1 Tool Recent Development

10.6 Walter AG

10.6.1 Walter AG Corporation Information

10.6.2 Walter AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Walter AG High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Walter AG High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.6.5 Walter AG Recent Development

10.7 Tiangong International

10.7.1 Tiangong International Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tiangong International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Tiangong International High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Tiangong International High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.7.5 Tiangong International Recent Development

10.8 Shanghai Tool Works

10.8.1 Shanghai Tool Works Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shanghai Tool Works Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Shanghai Tool Works High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Shanghai Tool Works High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.8.5 Shanghai Tool Works Recent Development

10.9 Sumitomo Electric Industries

10.9.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.9.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Development

10.10 TDC Cutting Tools

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TDC Cutting Tools High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TDC Cutting Tools Recent Development

10.11 Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing

10.11.1 Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.11.2 Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.11.5 Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing Recent Development

10.12 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool

10.12.1 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool Corporation Information

10.12.2 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.12.5 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool Recent Development

10.13 Tivoly

10.13.1 Tivoly Corporation Information

10.13.2 Tivoly Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Tivoly High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Tivoly High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.13.5 Tivoly Recent Development

10.14 Addison

10.14.1 Addison Corporation Information

10.14.2 Addison Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Addison High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Addison High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.14.5 Addison Recent Development

10.15 Chengliang Tools

10.15.1 Chengliang Tools Corporation Information

10.15.2 Chengliang Tools Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Chengliang Tools High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Chengliang Tools High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.15.5 Chengliang Tools Recent Development

10.16 Sutton Tools

10.16.1 Sutton Tools Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sutton Tools Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Sutton Tools High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Sutton Tools High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.16.5 Sutton Tools Recent Development

10.17 Henan Yigong Zuanye

10.17.1 Henan Yigong Zuanye Corporation Information

10.17.2 Henan Yigong Zuanye Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Henan Yigong Zuanye High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Henan Yigong Zuanye High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.17.5 Henan Yigong Zuanye Recent Development

10.18 Raymond(JK Files)

10.18.1 Raymond(JK Files) Corporation Information

10.18.2 Raymond(JK Files) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Raymond(JK Files) High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Raymond(JK Files) High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.18.5 Raymond(JK Files) Recent Development

10.19 LMT Onsrud LP

10.19.1 LMT Onsrud LP Corporation Information

10.19.2 LMT Onsrud LP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 LMT Onsrud LP High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 LMT Onsrud LP High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.19.5 LMT Onsrud LP Recent Development

10.20 DeWALT

10.20.1 DeWALT Corporation Information

10.20.2 DeWALT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 DeWALT High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 DeWALT High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.20.5 DeWALT Recent Development

10.21 Guhring

10.21.1 Guhring Corporation Information

10.21.2 Guhring Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Guhring High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Guhring High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.21.5 Guhring Recent Development

10.22 Jore Corporation

10.22.1 Jore Corporation Corporation Information

10.22.2 Jore Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Jore Corporation High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Jore Corporation High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.22.5 Jore Corporation Recent Development

10.23 Somta Tools

10.23.1 Somta Tools Corporation Information

10.23.2 Somta Tools Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Somta Tools High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Somta Tools High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.23.5 Somta Tools Recent Development

10.24 BIG Kaiser

10.24.1 BIG Kaiser Corporation Information

10.24.2 BIG Kaiser Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 BIG Kaiser High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 BIG Kaiser High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Products Offered

10.24.5 BIG Kaiser Recent Development

11 High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

We established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.

”