High Temperature Composites Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026
High Temperature Composites Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the High Temperature Composites industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
High temperature composites are lightweight composites with resistance to temperatures up to 1000°C. In spite of being lightweight, they exhibit excellent thermo-mechanical performance and dimensional stability at exceedingly high temperatures in spite of being lightweight. Some other features displayed by them include fire-resistance, incombustibility, resistance to vibrations, and absence of smoke when exposed to heat or fire and resistance to vibrations, to name a few.
High temperature composites are typically used in the field of motorsports, aerospace, defence, naval or automotive, where they can replace metal as low-weight alternatives. Some of the commonly used resins for manufacturing high temperature composites include polyimides, benzoxazines, bismaleimides and cyanate esters.
Global high temperature composites market is rapidly growing and has a very promising future. Two main global leaders in this market are U.S. and China, besides Germany, South Korea, France, Japan, UK and Russia, are also catching up.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The leading global manufacturers of high temperature composites are:
- 3M Co.
- General Electric Co.
- CeramTec GmbH
- Kyocera Corp.
- SGL Carbon SE
- Vesuvius PLC
- UBE Industries Ltd.
- COI Ceramics Inc.
- Lancer Systems LP
- Ultramet Inc.
- Starfire Systems Inc.
- Applied Thin Films Inc.
- CoorsTek Inc.
- MT Aerospace AG
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
High Temperature Composites By Matrix Systems:
- Ceramics
- Oxide/Oxide
- Silicon Carbide/Silicon Carbide
- Carbon/Carbon
- Others
- Others
High Temperature Composites By Application:
- Aerospace
- Defense
- Power & Energy
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
High Temperature Composites By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- MEA
