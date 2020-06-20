High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2020| Carbolite Gero, Nabertherm, Thermcraft, Lindberg/MPH, Thermal Product Solutions, CM Furnaces

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1784884/global-high-temperature-laboratory-furnace-market

Leading players of the global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Research Report:

Carbolite Gero, Nabertherm, Thermcraft, Lindberg/MPH, Thermal Product Solutions, CM Furnaces, Vecstar, Sentro Tech, MTI, Yatherm, L&L Special Furnace, Across International, hermconcept, Elite, LINN HIGH THERM GMBH, Henan Chengyi Equipment, Protherm, Pyrox ThermiqueMatériaux

Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Segmentation by Product:

Muffle Furnace

Atmosphere Furnace

Tube Furnace

CVD Microwave Furnace

Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Segmentation by Application:

Government and Research Institute

Universities and Private Institutions

Others

The global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace market is segmented to allow the readers to gain a detailed perspective of the important elements of the market. The products, technologies, and applications of the market are discussed in great depth. Analysts have studied the factors that are expected to help certain segments flourish while restraining the others. Technological advancements, increasing investments, and innovative approaches have also been discussed in the High Temperature Laboratory Furnace research report.

Regional segmentation is an essential part of the High Temperature Laboratory Furnace research report. It analyzes the various regions that the market is segmented on the basis of and evaluates the various influencers. Changing political scenarios, impact of national budgets, governing polices, and importance given to global policies by certain regions and countries has also been discussed in this part of the High Temperature Laboratory Furnace research report.

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace market on the basis of value and volume

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace market

• Exploring key dynamics of the global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace market

• Highlighting important trends of the global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

• Deeply profiling top players of the global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace market and showing how they compete in the industry

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace market

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Request for customization in Report:https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1784884/global-high-temperature-laboratory-furnace-market

Table of Content

1 High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Overview

1.1 High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Product Overview

1.2 High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Muffle Furnace

1.2.2 Atmosphere Furnace

1.2.3 Tube Furnace

1.2.4 CVD Microwave Furnace

1.3 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

2 Covid-19 Impact on Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in High Temperature Laboratory Furnace as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Covid-19 Impact on Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Covid-19 Impact on Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace by Application

4.1 High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Segment by Application

4.1.1 Government and Research Institute

4.1.2 Universities and Private Institutions

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace by Application

4.5.2 Europe High Temperature Laboratory Furnace by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Laboratory Furnace by Application

4.5.4 Latin America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Laboratory Furnace by Application

5 North America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Southeast Asia High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Business

10.1 Carbolite Gero

10.1.1 Carbolite Gero Corporation Information

10.1.2 Carbolite Gero Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Carbolite Gero High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Carbolite Gero High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.1.5 Carbolite Gero Recent Development

10.2 Nabertherm

10.2.1 Nabertherm Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nabertherm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Nabertherm High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Carbolite Gero High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.2.5 Nabertherm Recent Development

10.3 Thermcraft

10.3.1 Thermcraft Corporation Information

10.3.2 Thermcraft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Thermcraft High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Thermcraft High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.3.5 Thermcraft Recent Development

10.4 Lindberg/MPH

10.4.1 Lindberg/MPH Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lindberg/MPH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Lindberg/MPH High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Lindberg/MPH High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.4.5 Lindberg/MPH Recent Development

10.5 Thermal Product Solutions

10.5.1 Thermal Product Solutions Corporation Information

10.5.2 Thermal Product Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Thermal Product Solutions High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Thermal Product Solutions High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.5.5 Thermal Product Solutions Recent Development

10.6 CM Furnaces

10.6.1 CM Furnaces Corporation Information

10.6.2 CM Furnaces Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 CM Furnaces High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 CM Furnaces High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.6.5 CM Furnaces Recent Development

10.7 Vecstar

10.7.1 Vecstar Corporation Information

10.7.2 Vecstar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Vecstar High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Vecstar High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.7.5 Vecstar Recent Development

10.8 Sentro Tech

10.8.1 Sentro Tech Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sentro Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sentro Tech High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sentro Tech High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.8.5 Sentro Tech Recent Development

10.9 MTI

10.9.1 MTI Corporation Information

10.9.2 MTI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 MTI High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 MTI High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.9.5 MTI Recent Development

10.10 Yatherm

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Yatherm High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Yatherm Recent Development

10.11 L&L Special Furnace

10.11.1 L&L Special Furnace Corporation Information

10.11.2 L&L Special Furnace Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 L&L Special Furnace High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 L&L Special Furnace High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.11.5 L&L Special Furnace Recent Development

10.12 Across International

10.12.1 Across International Corporation Information

10.12.2 Across International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Across International High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Across International High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.12.5 Across International Recent Development

10.13 hermconcept

10.13.1 hermconcept Corporation Information

10.13.2 hermconcept Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 hermconcept High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 hermconcept High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.13.5 hermconcept Recent Development

10.14 Elite

10.14.1 Elite Corporation Information

10.14.2 Elite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Elite High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Elite High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.14.5 Elite Recent Development

10.15 LINN HIGH THERM GMBH

10.15.1 LINN HIGH THERM GMBH Corporation Information

10.15.2 LINN HIGH THERM GMBH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 LINN HIGH THERM GMBH High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 LINN HIGH THERM GMBH High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.15.5 LINN HIGH THERM GMBH Recent Development

10.16 Henan Chengyi Equipment

10.16.1 Henan Chengyi Equipment Corporation Information

10.16.2 Henan Chengyi Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Henan Chengyi Equipment High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Henan Chengyi Equipment High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.16.5 Henan Chengyi Equipment Recent Development

10.17 Protherm

10.17.1 Protherm Corporation Information

10.17.2 Protherm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Protherm High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Protherm High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.17.5 Protherm Recent Development

10.18 Pyrox ThermiqueMatériaux

10.18.1 Pyrox ThermiqueMatériaux Corporation Information

10.18.2 Pyrox ThermiqueMatériaux Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Pyrox ThermiqueMatériaux High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Pyrox ThermiqueMatériaux High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Products Offered

10.18.5 Pyrox ThermiqueMatériaux Recent Development

11 High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 High Temperature Laboratory Furnace Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

11.4.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

11.4.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”