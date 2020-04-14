HIV Diagnostic Market Trends, Opportunity, Analysis and Forecast to 2027 by Product,Test, End User, Region – Abbott Healthcare,Alere ,Brsitol-Myers Squibb,Abbvie, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Therapeutics, BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter, PointCare Technologies, Roche Diagnostics

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 14,2020

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of HIV Diagnostic Market Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

HIV or Human Immunodeficiency Virus attacks the cells in the immune system that destroys the white blood cell in the immune system called a T-helper cells, and make copies of itself inside these cells.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The HIV Diagnostic market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing prevalence of HIV/AIDS worldwide, increasing number of transfusions & blood donations that cause infections, advancements of simple rapid assays with visual testing, and growing awareness about HIV/AIDS. Nevertheless, high cost of Nucleic Acid Testing and lack of mandates for NAT is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

– Abbott Healthcare

– Alere Inc

– Brsitol-Myers Squibb

– Abbvie Inc

– Gilead Sciences

– Janssen Therapeutics

– BD Biosciences

– Beckman Coulter

– PointCare Technologies Inc

MARKET SCOPE

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global HIV Diagnostic market is segmented on the basis of Product, Test Type and End User. Based on Product the market is segmented into Consumables, Instruments, Software and Services. Consumable, by Product is further sub-segmented into Assays, Kits and Reagents and Other Consumables. Based on Test Type Antibody Tests, Viral Load Tests, CD4 Tests, Tests for Early Infant Diagnosis, and Tests for Viral Identification. Antibody, By Test Type is further sub-segmented into HIV-1 Screening Tests and HIV-1 Antibody Confirmatory Tests. Based on End User the market is segmented into Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Blood Banks, Home Care Settings, and Other End User.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global HIV Diagnostic market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The HIV Diagnostic market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region..

Table of Contents:

Report Introduction KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY HIV DIAGNOSTIC MARKET LANDSCAPE HIV DIAGNOSTIC MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS HIV DIAGNOSTIC MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS HIV DIAGNOSTIC MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT HIV DIAGNOSTIC MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TEST TYPE HIV DIAGNOSTIC MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER HIV DIAGNOSTIC MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – HIV DIAGNOSTIC MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE HIV DIAGNOSTIC MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

