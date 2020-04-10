Holter ECG Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020 – 2027

An ECG holter monitor is a wearbale device which helps in tracking the proper functioning of the heart. This device is used to conduct an holter test, especially on an individual who is susceptible of developing a cardiovascular disease. The individual is asked to wear the device for around two to three days, where the heart’s activity is tracked down. The data obtained is then analyzed with the help of an analysis software, which helps the doctors to suggest an appropriate treatment to the patient.

The “Global Holter ECG monitoring Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of holter ECG monitoring market with detailed market segmentation by component, end user and geography. The global holter ECG monitoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading holter ECG monitoring market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The key players influencing the market are:

BPL Medical Technologies

FUKUDA DENSHI

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Meditech

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corporation

OSI Systems, Inc

Schiller

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global holter ECG monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component and end user Based on component, the market is classified as, wired holter monitors, wireless holter monitors, holter analysis systems & software. On the basis of end user, the global holter ECG monitoring market is segmented into, hospitals & clinics, home settings, ambulatory surgical centers, other end users.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global holter ECG monitoring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The holter ECG monitoring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting holter ECG monitoring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the holter ECG monitoring market in these regions.

