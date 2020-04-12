Home Automation Market Revenue Analysis 2019-2025
Home Automation Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
The report profiles leading companies of the global Home Automation market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.
The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Home Automation market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).
The competitive analysis included in the global Home Automation market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale.
The readers of the Home Automation Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.
Global Home Automation Market by Companies:
The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Home Automation market. Key companies listed in the report are:
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global home automation market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as home automation investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the home automation market are Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Control4 Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Legrand SA, Savant Systems LLC, ADT LLC, Google Inc., Amazon Inc., AMX LLC, 2GIG Technologies, and SmartThings Inc.
The home automation market has been segmented as follows:
By Application
- Safety and Security
- Video Surveillance
- Hardware
- Security Cameras
- Monitors
- Others
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
- Access Control
- Biometric Access Control
- Facial Recognition
- Iris Recognition
- Fingerprint Recognition
- Others
- Non Biometric Access Control
- Biometric Access Control
- Lighting System
- Drivers & Ballasts
- Relay
- Sensors
- Dimmers
- Switches
- Others (Accessories)
- Entertainment System
- Home Theater System
- Audio Video Control Systems
- Others
- Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
- Actuators
- Sensors and Transducers
- Control Valve
- Thermostats
- Energy Meter
- Others
- Other Controls
- Smart Locks
- Smoke Detector
- Smart Plugs
- Video Surveillance
By Technology
- Wired
- Power Line Communication (PLC)
- Ethernet
- Fiber Optics
- Wireless
- ZigBee
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- Others
By Channel
- Luxury
- Mainstream
- DIY
- Managed
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Hungary
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Western Europe
- Southern Europe
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Southern Europe
- Northern Europe
- Norway
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Finland
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Central and South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Rest of the World (ROW)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Others
- Eastern Europe
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Home Automation Market Report:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Home Automation Market
- Definition and forecast parameters
- Methodology and forecast parameters
- Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Home Automation Market
- Business trends
- Regional trends
- Product trends
- End-use trends
Chapter 3: Home Automation Industry Insights
- Industry segmentation
- Industry landscape
- Vendor matrix
- Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Home Automation Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
- Business Overview
- Financial Data
- Product Landscape
- Strategic Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
And Continue…