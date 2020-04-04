Home Diagnostics Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2017 to 2026

Home Diagnostics Market: A Thorough Analysis of Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Stakeholders Envisage Incremental Growth

The “Home Diagnostics Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018-2026” is the recent market study published by XploreMR that investigates prominent growth prospects of the market. With the help of indicators of growth such as Y-o-Y growth, CAGR, supply chain analysis, and value chain analysis, the report explains the future prospects of the market for home diagnostics market. The report provides detailed information obtained on analyzing industry-validated data, as well as facts and numbers obtained through an extensive market research. The report provides information about the future prospects of the home diagnostics market in a comprehensive format for the better understanding of readers.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary that provides an overview of the global outlook of demand and sales of home diagnostics market. It gives the basic information about the leading segments of the market and regional outlook of growth prospects of home diagnostics market. This chapter provides readers with quick insights on the growth opportunities for stakeholders of home diagnostics market.

Chapter 2 – Market Introduction

This chapter introduces readers with the home diagnostics market and its growth parameters with market definition, taxonomy, and market dynamics of the in-vitro diagnostics market, which make a major impact on the growth of the home diagnostics market.

Chapter 3 – Home Diagnostics Market Opportunity Analysis

Readers can find a detailed explanation on which macroeconomic and microeconomic factors are impacting demand for home diagnostics, thereby the growth of the home diagnostics market. This chapter provides a complete analysis of lucrative opportunities for market players, which can help market players to plan appropriate strategies in the upcoming years.

Chapter 4 – Market Background

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information on market dynamics, including driver, restraint, and trends in the home diagnostics market. This chapter helps readers to understand current growth avenues in the market.

Chapter 5 – Global Economic Outlook

Thorough assessment of the development of the global healthcare industry during 2006-2011 is included in the market, to analyze its impact on the growth of the home diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Chapter 6 – Key Inclusions

This chapter includes important information about the regulatory framework in various regional markets for home diagnostics along with a detailed analysis of regional pricing of home diagnostics in 2017.

Chapter 7 – North America Home Diagnostics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026

This chapter focuses on the North America home diagnostics market to analyze the demand and sales of home diagnostics in the United States and Canada during the period 2018-2026. This chapter also includes detailed assessment of the North American market for home diagnostics based on the test types, form types, sample types, and distribution channels for home dynamics in the region.

Chapter 8 – Latin America Home Diagnostics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026

Readers can find thorough information on how the Latin American market for home diagnostics expanded during 2013-2017 and how it will grow during 2018-2026. This chapter features market value assessment by country, which includes Brazil, Mexico, and rest of Latin America, by test types, form types, distribution channels, and sample types of home diagnostics.

Chapter 9 – Europe Home Diagnostics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026

This chapter helps readers to understand the growth prospects of the Europe market for home diagnostics with the help of factor instrumental in boosting growth of the market in leading European countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Spain. Further, this chapter also explain the growth parameters of the Europe home diagnostics market based on the test types, form types, distribution channels, and sample types of home diagnostics.

Chapter 10 – Asia Pacific Home Diagnostics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026

This chapter focuses on the development of the market for home diagnostics in Asia Pacific by assessing its demand in Asian countries, including Japan, India, New Zealand, and Australia, according to test types, form types, distribution channels, and sample types.

Chapter 11 – China Home Diagnostics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026

The chapter explains how the home diagnostics market in China will grow during 2013-2026 with the help of market dynamics and trends analysis, depending upon test types, form types, sample types, and distribution channels of home diagnostics in China.

Chapter 12 – Middle East & Africa Home Diagnostics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026

The chapter focuses on GCC countries and South Africa to provide information about the growth prospects of the market for home diagnostics in the Middle East & Africa along with the regional market trend analysis according to its test types, form types, sample types, and distribution channels in the region.

Chapter 13 – Forecast Factors: Market Sizing Factors & Assumptions

Along with the important assumptions, this chapter explains the factors, such as GDP, market consolidation, currency fluctuations, and healthcare expenditure, which play a significant role in estimating the value of the home diagnostics market by the end of the forecast period.

Chapter 14 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find information about market structure with the help of tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 companies active in the home diagnostics market.

Chapter 15 – Competition Analysis

This chapter provides thorough information about the competitive landscape in the home diagnostics market with the help of detailed information about leading market players. The comprehensive list of stakeholders in the home diagnostics market featured in the report includes Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories Inc., BTNX Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Assure Tech (Hangzhou) co. Ltd., Becton Dickinson & Company, Bionime Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Quidel Corporation, and True Diagnostics Inc.

Chapter 16 – Global Home Diagnostics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026, By Region

This chapter explains how the home diagnostics market report is segmented according to geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, China, and Middle East & Africa. It explains growth prospects of the home diagnostics market in each region.

Chapter 17 – Global Home Diagnostics Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026, By Test Type

The home diagnostics market is segmented according to the test types, such as glucose monitoring devices, pregnancy tests, HIV test kits, ovulation prediction test kits, cholesterol test kits, and drug abuse test kits, which is further segmented into marijuana kits, opiates kits, benzodiazepines, and alcohol abuse kits. The report also includes information about other test types, such as male infertility test kits, urinary tract infections test, menopause test kits, and fecal occult blood test.

Chapter 18 – Global Home Diagnostics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026, By Form Type

Based on the form types of home diagnostics, the market report is segmented into cassette, strip, midstream, digital monitoring instrument, test panel, cup, and dip card. This chapter provides market trend analysis according to various types of forms of home diagnostics.

Chapter 19 – Global Home Diagnostics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026, By Distribution Channel

Retail pharmacies, drug store, supermarket/hypermarket, and online pharmacies are the distribution channels of home diagnostics that are included in the report. This chapter provides market value analysis by assessing the development in these distribution channels of home diagnostics during the forecast period.

Chapter 20 – Global Home Diagnostics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026, By Sample Type

Blood, saliva, and urine are the main sample types of home diagnostics that are included in this chapter to explain the growth prospects of the home diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Chapter 21 – Global Home Diagnostics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026

This chapter provides critical information about the growth of the home diagnostics market with the help of Y-o-Y growth analysis, absolute $ opportunities, and market value share analysis by all segments included in the market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

In this chapter, readers to find out information about the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions about the development of the home diagnostics market, along with important quantitative information, and qualitative information about the market.

