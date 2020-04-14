Horizontal Surface Pumps Market – Global Analysis on Applications 2025

The global Horizontal Surface Pumps market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Horizontal Surface Pumps market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The Horizontal Surface Pumps market has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Horizontal Surface Pumps market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schlumberger(SLB)

GE(Baker Hughes)

GE

Borets

Weatherford

Novomet

National Oilwell Varco

Pumptek LTD

HOSS

Summit ESP

Canadian Advanced ESP

SPI

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Conventional

Electric Side Mount

Gas Driven Side Mount

The Mini Unit

Segment by Application

Industrial

Oil & Natural Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Each market player encompassed in the Horizontal Surface Pumps market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. The Horizontal Surface Pumps market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

