HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2027 BY SEGMENTATION, PRODUCT, TEST, APPLICATION, INFECTION, REGION

Pune, April 14,2020

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Hospital-Acquired Infection are acquired during hospitalization, or when admitted into a nursing home, rehabilitation facility, outpatient clinic or other clinical setting. These can be acquired from an infected patient, outside environment, or from a staff of that facility.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as rise in geriatric population, demand for hospital-acquired infection diagnostics from middle and low-income economies and development of technologically advanced diagnostic products. Nevertheless, decreasing prevalence of nosocomial infections in the developed countries and lack of awareness regarding HAI.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of Product, Test Type, Application and Infection Type. Based on Product the market is segmented into Instruments & Reagents and Consumables. Based on Test Type the market is segmented into Molecular Diagnostics, Urinalysis and Immunoassay. Based on Application the market is segmented into Disease Testing and Drug-Resistance Testing. Based on Infection Type the market is segmented into Hospital Acquired Pneumonia, Bloodstream Infections, Surgical Site infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Urinary Tract Infections and Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The List of Companies

– BioMerieux

– Abbott Laboratories

– Alere, Inc.

– Roche AG

– Siemens Healthcare

– Becton Dickenson

– Cepheid Inc.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

– Seegene, Inc.

– Qiagen

Table of Contents:

Report Introduction KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TEST TYPE HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INFECTION TYPE HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

