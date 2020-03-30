Hospital Supplies Market 2016: Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2022

The materials used in providing medical care in hospitals are called medical supplies or equipments. Such supplies includeintravenous(IV) solutions and tubings,first aidproducts (band aids,wound dressings,gauze, etc.), protective equipment (gloves,gowns,masks, etc.), personal care products/toiletries (wash basins, bedpans, diapers, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, patient belonging bags, drinking cups, etc.),feeding tubes,foley catheters,respiratory suppliesandorthopedic supplies(crutches, arm slings,splints, etc.). Items in the warehouse may be distributed to various departments within the hospital (such as theemergency room,operating room,intensive-care unit, etc.), through a centralized requisition system which determines what supplies are needed and the amount to each department.

Market Dynamics

Noticeable rise in adoption of disposable hospital supplies across the globe, growing concern about hospital acquired infections (HAIs) should increase the requirement for disposable products. The governments in developed countries are encouraging the use of disposable hospital supplies to contain the healthcare costs incurred in treating HAIs. The pattern has also resulted in increased adoption of single-use syringes and needles across the countries.

Market Segmentation

Hospital Supplies is segmented as follows:

Disposable Hospital Supplies

Syringes and Needles

Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment

Patient Examination Devices

Operating Room Equipment

Sterilization Equipment

Regional/Geographical Analysis

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading player in the global Hospital Supplies market followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region, which comprises of countries such as China and India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the unexplained rate of population growth in the region.

Opportunities

Growing concern about nosocomial infection will increase demand for sterilization and disinfectant in wound management. New markets hold a huge potential for growth of market forces in hospital equipment and supplies market. Latest trends those have been observed in the hospital equipment and supplies market are the companies involved in mergers and acquisitions and expansion geographically.

Key Players

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Becton, 3M Health Care, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

