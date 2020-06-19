Household Appliances Market  Next Big Thing 2027| Whirlpool Corporation; Morphy Richards; LG Electronics; Havells India Ltd.; SAMSUNG; Electrolux; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Haier lnc.; Panasonic Corporation; BSH Home Appliances Group

Household Appliances Market :Inclusive Insight

As per study key players of this market are Whirlpool Corporation; Morphy Richards; LG Electronics; Havells India Ltd.; SAMSUNG; Electrolux; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Haier lnc.; Panasonic Corporation; BSH Home Appliances Group; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; Mabe; Midea Group; Miele & Cie. KG.; SHARP CORPORATION; Aabsal Company; Ariston Thermo SpA; BORK; MIRC ELECTRONICS LIMITED; V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LTD and Teka Group.

Global Household Appliances Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 764.20 billion by 2026, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 521.59 billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 4.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the advancements and innovations of technologies resulting in advanced levels of product offerings.

Household appliances also known as home or domestic appliances are devices and equipments that have been produced to increase the comfort levels of consumers and provide comfort in household activities such as cooking, cleaning, washing, storage, entertainment. Based on their functions and capabilities they are either mobile or fixed.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the population living in urban areas resulting in increased levels of disposable income that have made these appliances affordable; these factors are expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Growth in the amount of counterfeit products available in the market; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Household Appliances Market

By Product Air Conditioners & Heaters Laundry Appliances Washing Machines Dryers Dishwashers Cooking Appliances Ovens Microwaves Cooktops Stoves Fryers Storage Appliances Refrigerators Wine Cellars Freezers Entertainment & Infotainment Appliances V.’s Music Systems Others Vacuum Cleaners Air Purifiers Irons Blenders Humidifiers Coffee Machines Kettles Steamers Others By Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Retail, E-Commerce Direct Others



