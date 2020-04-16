Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations with Top Key Players: AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corp., LG Electroncis, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Household vacuum cleaner is an electrical appliance used for cleaning the dust and dirt from the carpets and floor using suction. These devices are available in different models and sizes including central vacuum cleaners, battery-powered, handheld devices and others. The demand for household vacuum cleaner is rising steadily owing to increase in health and hygiene concerns, increase in purchasing power, and growth in working personnel.

The “Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the household vacuum cleaners industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global household vacuum cleaners market with detailed market segmentation by product type, mode of sale, and geography. The global household vacuum cleaners market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key household vacuum cleaners market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corp., LG Electroncis, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Eureka Forbes Ltd, Miele & Cie. KG, Bissell, Inc., and Dyson Ltd. among others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

