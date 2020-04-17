How Coronavirus is Impacting 1,3-Pentadiene Market by Segmentation Analysis 2019-2035

A recent market study on the global 1,3-Pentadiene market reveals that the global 1,3-Pentadiene market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The 1,3-Pentadiene market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global 1,3-Pentadiene market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global 1,3-Pentadiene market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presented report segregates the 1,3-Pentadiene market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the 1,3-Pentadiene market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sinopec

Formosa Chemical

Zeon Corporation

LOTTE Chemical

Eastman

LyondellBasell

Mitsui

Shell

Ningbo Jinhai Chenguang Chemical

Braskem

Shandong Yuhuang Chemical

YNCC

Nanjing Yuangang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Below 40% Purity

40% -65% Purity

Above65% Purity

Segment by Application

Adhesives

Paints

Rubber

Other

