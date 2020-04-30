How Coronavirus is Impacting Animal Model Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2025
Detailed Study on the Global Animal Model Market
Animal Model Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The following manufacturers are covered:
Charles River Laboratories International
Horizon Discovery Group
The Jackson
Trans Genic
Taconic Biosciences
Genoway
Eurofins Scientific
Crown Bioscience
Envigo CRS
Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Rats
Mice
Guinea Pig
Rabbits
Monkeys
Dogs
Pigs
Cats
Others
Segment by Application
Academic & Research Instututions
Pharmaceutical Companies
Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizaitons(CROs)
Others
