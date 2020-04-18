How Coronavirus is Impacting Electrosurgical Devices Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2019-2027

The global Electrosurgical Devices market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Electrosurgical Devices market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Electrosurgical Devices market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Electrosurgical Devices market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Electrosurgical Devices market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global electrosurgical devices market has been segmented into five regions with North America leading the market in 2015 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific has the highest growth rate and is expected to overtake Europe in the future. The requirement for electrosurgical devices are rapidly growing in Asia Pacific due to increasing direct and indirect investments by the Government and other private companies. Increasing investments and penetration by key market players globally are expected to drive the electrosurgical devices market during the forecast period.

Key players in this market are as follows Bovie Medical Corporation, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus, Johnson & Johnson, Symmetry Surgical Inc., CONMED, KLS Martin and BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG.

The electrosurgical devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, by Product

Radiofrequency Electrosurgery Devices Monopolar Devices Bipolar Devices

Electrocautery Devices Monopolar Devices Bipolar Devices

Electrosurgical Accessories

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, by Application

General Surgery

Gynecology

Cardiology

Urology,

Dermatology & Cosmetology

Others (Orthopedics, Neurology, Oncology, Dentistry And Gastrointestinal Surgery)

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Each market player encompassed in the Electrosurgical Devices market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Electrosurgical Devices market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Electrosurgical Devices Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electrosurgical Devices market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Electrosurgical Devices market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

