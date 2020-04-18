How Coronavirus is Impacting Intelligent Gateways Market Analysis and Demand With Forecast Overview to 2026
Assessment of the Global Intelligent Gateways Market
Persistence Market Research recently published a market report which offers valuable insights pertaining to the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Intelligent Gateways market through the forecast period (2019-2029). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Intelligent Gateways market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Intelligent Gateways market are discussed in detail.
Regional Outlook
The team of analysts at PMR, track the major innovations and developments within the Intelligent Gateways market sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.
Competitive Outlook
This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Intelligent Gateways market. The major changes that are likely to occur in the business models of several companies post the COVID-19 pandemic is also highlighted in detail. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.
Key Players
Examples of some of the key players in the intelligent gateways market are Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NXP Semiconductors, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity, Advantech Co., Ltd., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., AAEON, Eurotech, and Panduit Corporation, among others.
The players (manufacturers and vendors offering Intelligent Gateways solutions) are focusing on offering enhanced IoT solutions for various businesses by implementing intelligent gateways, with the help of partnerships and collaborations. For instance, in February 2016, Cisco partnered with Acility to accelerate the production of business models based on IoT, for offering an enhanced operational solution to the enterprises.
Intelligent Gateways Market: Regional Overview
By geography, the global intelligent gateways market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global intelligent gateways market during the forecast period, owing to high presence of intelligent platform providers and adoption of IoT across various industry verticals, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global intelligent gateways market. China is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of advanced technologies, advanced smart devices such as smartphones and tablets, and digitalization, in the country. Besides, Latin America is also expected to witness a considerable growth in the global market during the forecast period.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Intelligent Gateways market segments
- Global Intelligent Gateways market dynamics
- Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Intelligent Gateways market size & forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & demand value chain for Intelligent Gateways market
- Global Intelligent Gateways market current trends/issues/challenges
- Competition & companies involved in Intelligent Gateways market
- Intelligent Gateways technology
- Value Chain of Intelligent Gateways
- Global Intelligent Gateways market drivers and restraints
Regional analysis for global Intelligent Gateways market includes
- North America Intelligent Power Meters market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America Intelligent Power Meters market
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Intelligent Power Meters market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Intelligent Power Meters market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Intelligent Power Meters market
- India
- Indonesia
- Oceania
- Singapore
- Philippines
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries
- Japan Intelligent Power Meters market
- China Intelligent Power Meters market
- Middle East and Africa Intelligent Power Meters market
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
