How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Caps and Closures Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2027

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Caps and Closures market. Hence, companies in the Caps and Closures market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. This report helps distributors, suppliers and manufacturers to formulate strategies based on understanding of the trends in this market.

Plastic screws dominate the closure type in beverages since they are widely used in dressings, condiments, and soft and alcoholic drinks. In the beverage segment, caps and closures are mostly used in alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine as compared to non-alcoholic beverages which include bottled water and carbonated soft drinks. Increasing demand for bottled water due to rising health consciousness among consumers is expected to propel the demand for caps and closures used in the bottled water market

The leading players in the caps and closures for food and beverages market include Silgan Holdings Inc, Bericap, Crown Holdings, Inc., Berry Plastics, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd. and Closure Systems International (CSI).

Food caps and closures

Beverages caps and closures

Peel-off foils

Easy-open can ends

Metal lug closures

Plastic screw closures

Others

Plastic screw closures

Metal crowns

Metal screw closures

Corks

Others

Alcoholic Beverages

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Beer

Wine

Others

Bottled water

Carbonated soft drinks

Others

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

