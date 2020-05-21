How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market : Report analyzes the segments and provides the relative contribution to the development
The latest report on the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market.
The report reveals that the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market are enclosed in the report.
The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.
The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global industrial cyber security market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the industrial cyber security market are Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Maverick Technologies among others.
The industrial cyber security market has been segmented as follows:
Global Industrial Cyber Security Market
By Component
- Hardware Solutions
- Routers
- Gateways
- Ethernet Switches
- Other Networking Devices
- Software Solutions
- Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS)
- Firewall
- Backup And Recovery
- Antivirus/Malware
- Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)Encryption
- Virtualization Security
- Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
- Identity and Access Management (IAM)
- Unified Threat Management (UTM)
- Application Whitelisting
- Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
- Others (Patch Update Management, Database Activity Monitoring (DAM))
- Services
- Maintenance & Integration
- Consulting & Training
- Assessments and Audits
- Managed Services
- Risk Management Services
By Security Layer
- Network security
- End-point security
- Cloud security
- Application security
- Others (database security and web security)
By End Use Industry
- Process Industries
- Oil and Gas
- Chemical
- Food and Beverages
- Pulp and Paper
- Pharmaceutical
- Energy and Power
- Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Discrete Industries
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Electronics and Electrical
- Medical Devices
- Metal and Mining
- FMCG
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
