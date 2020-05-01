How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Intesa Sanpaolo Value Projected to Expand by 2019-2025

The Intesa Sanpaolo market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Intesa Sanpaolo market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.All the players running in the global Intesa Sanpaolo market are elaborated thoroughly in the Intesa Sanpaolo market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Intesa Sanpaolo market players.The report on the Intesa Sanpaolo market provides a birdâs eye view of the current proceeding within the Intesa Sanpaolo market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Intesa Sanpaolo market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo is a diversified financial services group. It provides a range of banking solutions to private, SME, and corporate institutes. Its offerings include current, saving, and deposit accounts; personal loans, corporate loans, mortgages, and other lending; and unit-linked insurance solutions. It also offers credit, debit, prepaid, and business cards; bonds; mutual funds; saving plans; and other investment products. The bank provides services such as international cash management, credit for cash, collection and payments, leasing, funding, consultancy, portfolio management, trading, investment, internet banking, mobile banking, and online payment services. The bank has a presence in the Americas, Oceania, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Intesa Sanpaolo is headquartered in Tornio, Italy.

This report provides insights into Intesa Sanpaolo’s digital transformation strategies, accelerator programs, and innovation centers. It also gives an overview of its technology initiatives, covering partnerships and product launches, as well as insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. In addition, the report includes details of the company’s estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Scope

– Intesa Sanpaolo is exploring and utilizing technologies including AI, big data, cybersecurity, cloud, and mobile to achieve operational efficiencies, expand its products and services, and minimize security risks.

– Intesa Sanpaolo is adopting a hybrid cloud strategy by leveraging Cisco Intercloud Fabric to offer customers secure connectivity across multiple clouds. Intesa Sanpaolo also adopted Pure Storages systems for infrastructural transformation.

– Since 2014, Intesa Sanpaolo has been exploring potential use cases of blockchain. It has established a team consisting of experts from different business areas of the bank to analyze the impact and benefits of the technology.

Reasons to buy

– Learn about Intesa Sanpaolo’s fintech operations, including investments, product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

– Gain insight into its fintech strategies and innovation initiatives.

– Discover which technology themes are under the group’s focus.

