How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) Market – Application Recommendations by Experts 2029

A recent market study on the global IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market reveals that the global IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market is discussed in the presented study.

The IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Segmentation of the IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market report.

The report segments the global ITOSM market of by type into ITSM and ITOM, and subdivides the ITOM type into configuration, automation and discovery, event management, cloud provisioning, and workload and IT automation. Furthermore, it has been classified under industry verticals into the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, education, aerospace, government, and energy & utilities industry verticals. Further, the reports explains which industry segment/sector is helping the expansion of ITSOM market and which is fastest growing sector likely to drive the market in a long run. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the ITOSM market and with categorization in various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels.

Considering the highly competitive nature of market due to emergence of cloud phenomenon, the report provides a brief overview of the major players operating in the ITOSM market. The report also gives an outline of different strategies implemented by key players in the ITOSM market. Company strategy is formulated after thorough analysis of the company’s collected data which includes data related to mergers and acquisitions, partnership agreements, product launches, and forthcoming activities which a company is likely to undertake.

Furthermore, the report also analyzes the share of major companies operating in the ITOSM market. IBM Corporation, Oracle Corp., HP Inc., BMC Software Inc., ServiceNow Inc., LANDESK Software, Cherwell Software, Compuware Corporation, CA Technology, Inc., and ASG Software Solutions, are some of the major service providers within the global ITOSM market, profiled in this study. These company profiles provides insights about the company, further it also highlights the competitive scene of the ITOSM market, the positioning of the key players is based on their financial data, product portfolio, recent developments and their geographical presence.

IT Operations and Services Management (ITOSM) Market

By Type

ITSM

ITOM

By ITOM Type

Configuration, Automation and Discovery

Event Management

Cloud Provisioning

Workload and IT Automation

By End Use

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical

Aerospace/Defense

Retail/Wholesale/Distribution

Manufacturing

Education

Hospitality/Entertainment/Recreation/Travel

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

