How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market 2025: Research By Top Manufacturers with Market Size,Market Growth, Competitive Regions with Opportunities in Industry

The report on the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period.

key segments in the global MFT software and service market, viz. banking, financial service & insurance (BFSI), media & entertainment, retail, manufacturing, telecommunication, and others (government, energy & utility, and marketing & advertising). BFSI segment is however predicted to spearhead the market in terms of revenue share by 2025 end. This dominance is attributed to high data sensitivity and vulnerability to security breaches.

North America Continues to Lead Globally, Followed by Western Europe

Geographically, the global managed file transfer software and service market is classified into seven key regional markets, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is anticipated to continue dominance through to 2025 with over 40% market share, owing to rising investments in MFT solutions by a number of businesses seeking improved business process integration. Western Europe is estimated to be the second largest market with nearly 28% share by 2025 end. Asia Pacific will however emerge as the fastest growing market at a robust CAGR over 2016-2025, followed by Latin America. These two developing markets are identified to be the key determinants of the market growth in near future

Key Players Focus More on Alliance with Regional Companies

Some of the major companies competing in the global MFT software and service market landscape, include IBM Corporation, Aspera (an IBM company), Wipro Limited, Oracle Corporation, Accellion, The Axway Inc., TIBCO, Software AG, GlobalSCAPE Inc., CA Technologies Inc., Hightail, Signiant Inc., Micro Focus (Attachmate), SWIFT, Saison Information Systems, Primeur, Attunity (RepliWeb), FileCatalyst, and Data Expedition. Key players are concentrating on novel and custom product development, and acquisitions of regional players.

