How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Metrology Services Market Key Strengths Analysis 2019-2029

Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Metrology Services market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Metrology Services market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic. A new market study published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) suggests that the global Metrology Services market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). Further, the report takes into consideration the different market aspects that are likely to shape the future prospects of the Metrology Services market by assessing the historical and current market trends. The Metrology Services market study is a valuable tool for market players and emerging players who are vying to solidify their presence in the global Metrology Services market. Further, the report ponders over the underlying trends and price trend analysis that are likely to impact the growth potential of the Metrology Services market during the assessment period.

Key Market Insights Included in the Report: Roadmap of the various growth opportunities in the global Metrology Services market

Ongoing research and development activities within the Metrology Services market

Impact of the regulatory policies on the Metrology Services market in different regions

Key insights related to the scope of innovation in the Metrology Services market

Regional assessment of the market in terms of market share, size, and growth Regional Assessment The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Metrology Services market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region. manufacturers to increase their efficiency by optimizing productivity without significantly affecting the resource requirements. Different metrology products can be used independently or as integrated systems for functions such as measurement (3D), quality control or inspection, reverse engineering, product quality optimization, or to minimize need of reworks, and reduce scrap/waste generation during the manufacturing process. However, considering the high cost of such precision equipments, it becomes financially challenging for manufacturers to be able to keep their inventory at par with technological developments resulting in new product introduction in the market. This has given rise to service sector, wherein third party vendors are outsourced the instrumentation and measurement section. The metrology services market is broadly categorized into product segments such as coordinate measuring machines (CMM) and optical digitizers and scanners (ODS).

Global metrology services market is driven by the demand for précised parts and components from different industry verticals such as automotive sector, electronics industry, and power generation among others. The rapidly booming automotive industry in Asia-Pacific is one of the major contributors to the growth of metrology services market in the region. Developments in measuring technologies are also influencing the growth patterns, and new product development has become a significant strategy for many industrial players.

Operating a metrology product efficiently requires skilled workforce. The availability of skilled machine operators is limited. The user has to invest in hiring a skilled machine operator thus adding to the operation cost. Outsourcing such operations to third party vendors is an economical alternative. This is thus driving the demand for metrology services in the market. Furthermore, manufacturers are increasingly adopting Computer Aided Design and Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) based processes to the manufacturing cycle for perceived benefits such as cost reduction, shorter production cycle, reduced defects, and overall operational efficiency. Manufacturers are also adopting internationally accepted quality standards such as QS-9000, ISO-9001, Six Sigma, so as to meet requirements of global clients. This calls for more stringent regulations and quality processes to be brought in place, which can be achieved by use of metrology products. However, owing to higher operations cost and initial investment, manufacturers tend to rely on metrology service providers. These service providers offer services such as calibration, quality control and so on. Despite strong demand from several sectors, metrology product and service providers face the challenge of demand for customized metrology solutions. This limits the scope of developing universal systems with multiple functionalities. As a result, end users are forced to look for multiple service providers or a single service provider who offers a wide range of metrology services. This however increases the cost involved and forces buyers to purchase their own metrology products. The entry of new players in recent years has made metrology market fragmented in nature. Even though the entry of large number of small players making the environment competitive, there are very few players dominating global markets.

The research report titled “Metrology Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 – 2018” provides detailed analysis of global market for the period 2012 to 2018 and helps in understanding the driving forces and prevailing trends in the market. The metrology services market is segmented based on its major product segments, applications, and major geographical regions. The report provides market size and forecast for market segments.

Competitive profiling of key industry participants, their market positioning, business strategies adopted by them, and various recent developments is included in the scope of study. Porter‘s five forces analysis further highlights competitive scenarios across different levels of supply chain.

The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow metrology service providers, lawmakers, research and development agencies, and large retailers to make informed decisions about manufacturing, designing, and marketing of metrology services and deciding the growth strategies for gaining competitive advantage.

Various sub segments which are identified and analyzed are:

Market segments by product type

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Gantry machines Bridge machines Articulated arm machines Horizontal arm machines



Optical Digitizers and Scanners (ODS) 3D laser scanners White light scanners Laser trackers



Market segments by applications

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial

Power generation

Others (medical and electronics)

Market segments by geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Key queries addressed in the report:

