How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Natural Source Vitamin E Market Analysis Focusing on the Key Issues Surrounding the Growth of the Industry and Further Develop Opportunities

Moreover, it highlights the opportunities for the growth of the market in the next eight years.

Natural source vitamin E is fat soluble antioxidant. It acts as an enzymatic activity regulator and plays an important role in neurological functions. It also protects lipids and prevents oxidation of polyunsaturated fatty acids. Increasing consumer concern regarding toxic chemical additives used in dietary supplements, food and beverages, and personal care products among others are propelling the growth of natural vitamin E worldwide. The market for natural source vitamin E is segmented into three product types: tocopherols, tocotrienols, and others. By application, the market is further subdivided into dietary supplements, food and beverages, cosmetics, and others. The market is classified into five geographic regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Some of the major natural vitamin E rich foods are sunflower seeds, vegetable oils, spinach, peanuts, avocado and broccoli among others. Intake of vitamin E prevents oxidative stress, facilitates healthy muscles, and improves eyesight and immunity. Thus there is huge demand for vitamin E rich food and beverages among health conscious consumers. Foods with natural vitamin E content aid in protecting against cancer, heart disease, muscular degeneration, and kidney and liver damage among others. Natural vitamin E improves moisture content in the skin and skin texture. It also protects the skin from harmful UV rays and prevents deposit of melanin. Thus, natural vitamin E is widely used in cosmetics and skin care applications, including creams, lotions, lipsticks, and sunscreens among others. Moreover, it accelerates effects of sunscreen based ingredients and prevents skin associated disorders. It also improves the stability of lipid based cosmetics. All these factors coupled with anti-aging benefits are likely to drive the demand for natural vitamin E based cosmetics worldwide.

Other application areas of the natural vitamin E market includes animal feed. Alpha-tocopherol is the major natural vitamin E active compound used in feedstuffs and as supplementary in animal diets. It acts as a biological antioxidant, maintains functional and structural integrity of cells, and improves immunity and health of animals. Moreover, these antioxidants are added to animal feedstock in order to enhance oxidative stability and increase shelf life of meat. Considering all these factors, there is significant demand for natural vitamin E in animal feed.

The growth of Natural Source Vitamin E market is driven by the rising health concerns faced by individuals due to unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles. There has been an increasing need and demand for Natural Source Vitamin E, which induces healthy living and wellness among individuals. In addition, the aging population is largely dependent on vitamins and other nutrients that are natural and effective as compared to other drugs and medicines. Moreover, economic reforms coupled with growth in the overall healthcare sector and increasing private equity investments in the natural vitamins industry is set to bolster the growth of the market globally.

The report also offers market share analysis of the different industry participants. Major players have been profiled and their company overview, financial overview, recent developments and business strategies have been covered in the report. Key market participants profiled in the report include: DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midlands Company (U.S.), Wilmar Spring Fruit Nutrition Products Co. Ltd. (China), Beijing Gingko Group (China), Davos Life Science (Singapore), Eisai Food and Chemical (Japan), Fenchem Biotek (China), Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd. (Japan) and Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China).

The natural source vitamin E market has been segmented as:

Global natural source vitamin e market: by product

Tocopherols

Tocotrienols

Global natural source vitamin e market: by application

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Others

Global natural source vitamin e market: by geography

North America US Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Kenya Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of by product and of by application segment with respect to the above mentioned regions.

