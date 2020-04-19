How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact North America Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2030

Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the North America market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the North America market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

segmented as follows:

By flaxseed type

By application

By country

On the basis of flaxseed type, the market is segmented into:

Milled (Ground) Flaxseed

Whole Flaxseed

Flaxseed Oil

The milled (ground) flaxseed segment accounted for 68.6% revenue share of the overall flaxseed market in 2015 in terms of revenue, followed by the flaxseed oil segment. The milled (ground) flaxseed segment in the North America region is mainly driven by the health benefits of milled flaxseed consumption, especially in case of heart diseases and diabetes.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of application and presents the market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into:

Food Bakery Products & Cereals Energy Bars Flaxseed Meal Powders Supplements Flour

Animal Food

Others

The food segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 3.1% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the animal food segment accounted for 63.7% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years. The food segment contributes almost one-third of the total revenue in the North America flaxseed market currently.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of country and presents the market size in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

U.S.

Canada

