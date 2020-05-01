How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Textile Auxiliaries Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2027

The global Textile Auxiliaries market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Textile Auxiliaries market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Textile Auxiliaries market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Textile Auxiliaries market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Textile Auxiliaries market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Increasing demand for textile auxiliaries is directly impacting the growth of the textile auxiliaries market. The textile chemicals market in Asia Pacific is set to witness robust growth during the forecast period. China and India are expected to spearhead the growth in demand for textile auxiliaries in the region.

Global Textile Auxiliaries Market Attractiveness Analysis by End Use

The apparel segment is anticipated to register a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period. The apparel segment accounted for a significant market value share of 50% in 2016. This segment is expected to dominate the global textile auxiliaries market over the forecast period. In terms of volume consumption, the digital printing segment is expected register a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

Toxic waste production and stringent environmental regulations may inhibit the growth of the textile auxiliaries market

Man-made fibres such as polyester and synthetic materials are some of the major applications for textile auxiliaries. These are not easily bio-degradable and contain toxic substances. Also, significant material waste is produced during various stages of manufacture such as cutting and trimming. These pose a serious threat to environmental sustainability. Various governments across the world have imposed environmental regulations and set up stringent quality standards for technical textile products. These regulations may hinder market growth of textile auxiliaries during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on Textile Auxiliaries Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Textile Auxiliaries market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Textile Auxiliaries market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

