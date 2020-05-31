How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Vocal Biomarker Market Global Forecasts upto 2018 to 2027

Analysis of the Global Vocal Biomarker Market

A recent market research report on the Vocal Biomarker market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Vocal Biomarker market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Vocal Biomarker market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Vocal Biomarker market in the upcoming years.

Segmentation of the Vocal Biomarker Market

The presented report dissects the Vocal Biomarker market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Virtual Private Assistants Enabling Voice-based Emotion Detection

Current digital world is making rapid transformations in the way people interact with technology and one another, with virtual private assistants taking on a personalized experience. As virtual private assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa become more popular & useful and smarter, developers are focusing on providing them with additional tools that enable recognizing emotions. A prime example of such development is the cloud-based API engine by Beyond Verbal, which integrates with the virtual private assistants (VPAs).

The aim of Beyond Verbal’s project is to enhance the sensitivity of one’s connected home. Focus of this cloud-based API engine is directed toward eliminating VPAs’ emotional blind spots, given that the vocal intonations in human communication represent 35-40% of emotions conveyed. Future developments of vocal biomarkers is likely to enable VPAs analyze voice for the specific health conditions, providing unique insights into remote health monitoring and personalized tech.

A recently compiled report of Fact.MR envisages the global vocal biomarker market to record a spectacular 23.3% CAGR between the forecast period 2018 and 2027. Revenues from global sales of vocal biomarkers are foreseen to surpass US$ 390 Mn by 2027-end. Beyond Verbal, Sonde Health, IBM Corporation, and other leading participants operating in the global vocal biomarker market have been profiled and analyzed in detail in the report.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Vocal Biomarker market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

