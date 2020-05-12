How Genomics Market Can Help in Future with CAGR of 10.4% by Top Key Vendors like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Eurofins., Qiagen

The South and Central America genomics market is expected to reach US$ 1,263.61 Mn in 2027 from US$ 527.94 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019-2027. The growth of the genomics market is primarily attributed growth in technology developments in genomics rising investments & funds for genomics and development in the field of the agriculture and biotechnology. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to nonexistence of skilled professionals and high cost of equipment used in genomics are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, extensive use of genomics for medical applications is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the South and Central America genomics market in the coming years.

Some of the key players of Genomics Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Eurofins., Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, QIAGEN, Eurofins Scientific.Novo Nordisk a/s

The South and Central America Genomics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the South and Central America market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the South and Central America Genomics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Genomics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. South and Central America Genomics Market – Key Takeaways

3. South and Central America Genomics Market – Market Landscape

4. South and Central America Genomics Market – Key Market Dynamics

5. South and Central America Genomics Market –Analysis

6. Genomics Market –South and Central America Regulatory Scenario

7. South and Central America Genomics Market Analysis– By Product

8. South and Central America Genomics Market Analysis– By Application

9. South and Central America Genomics Market Analysis– By End User

10. North America Genomics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

11. Europe Genomics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

12. Asia Pacific Genomics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

13. Middle East and Africa Genomics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

14. South and Central America Genomics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

15. Genomics Market –Industry Landscape

16. Genomics Market –Key Company Profiles

17. Appendix

