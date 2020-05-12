How is Increasing Meat Consumption Driving Animal Pharmaceuticals Market?

Ever since people first domesticated animals, around 15,000 years ago, the health of animals has been quite an important thing to consider. Whether people are petting them or using them for milk, eggs or meat, keeping them healthy is necessary. While some diseases can spread directly between animals and people, some spread via meat, eggs, and milk. Thus, as long as the animal is healthy, people can stay healthy. Moreover, most people care for their pets as they would for other human members in the family, which is why they regularly take them to the veterinarian.

Therefore, with the increase in the number of animals being petted or domesticated, the animal pharmaceuticals market has a bright future ahead. Seeing the rising number of animal owners, including pet, cattle farm, and poultry farm owners, as well as the continuous evolution in animal diseases, pharmaceutical companies, including Merck & Co. Inc., Vetoquinol S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Virbac SA, Sanofi, Perrigo Company pLC, and Bayer AG, are investing in research and development (R&D) to come up with more-effective and cheaper drugs. This is especially being witnessed in emerging economies, where, encouraged by their increasing disposable income, people are petting animals.

Ectoparasiticides, endoparasiticides, anti-inflammatories, bronchodilators, and numerous other classes of medication are available for animals. Ectoparasiticides kill ectoparasites, while endoparasiticides kill endoparasites. Bronchodilators open up the airways, allowing animals to breathe better in emergency situations, while anti-inflammatories bring down inflammation or swelling. Among these, ectoparasiticides have been the most widely procured by vets as well as individual animal owners. Ectoparasites are parasites which live on the surface of the body, as opposed to endoparasites, which live within the host.

All the above-mentioned pharmaceuticals are procured for production and companion animals, of which they are used more for companion animals. Around the world, governments are taking concrete steps to make people aware about the health of their pets, which is raising the demand for drugs for such animals. In the coming years, the requirement for drugs for production animals would also rise, owing to the rising concerns about the deadly diseases which can be transferred from animals to humans, via eggs, milk, or meat.