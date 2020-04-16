HUGE DEMAND FOR AUTOMATIC DEPENDENT SURVEILLANCE-BROADCAST MARKET BY 2020- 2027 | INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A., HARRIS CORPORATION

The Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) is a technology that helps in surveillance and determines the aircraft position through satellite navigation and broadcasts it periodically for being tracked. This information is received by the ground stations of air traffic control.

Top Key Players:- Honeywell International, Inc., L-3 Technologies, Inc., Esterline Technologies Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Indra Sistemas, S.A., Harris Corporation, Thales Group, Avidyne Corporation, and Freeflight Systems

Rising concerns for safety paired with stringent regulations from the government have driven the ADS-B market growth. Further, increase in the modernization of air traffic management infrastructure is creating opportunity for the market.

