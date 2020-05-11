Huge Demand For Picocell and Femtocell Market By 2020- 2027 | Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ip.access Ltd., NEC Corporation

The Picocell and Femtocell Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Picocell and Femtocell market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Picocells and the femtocells are types of small cells which transmits low-power signals and covers a much lower area than regular macrocell base stations. Since these small cells are much closer to mobile users, they offer a better quality of data and voice and longer battery life than standard cells. Femtocell installation is highly preferred over macrocell networks because femtocell transmission power consumes less power, which in turn saves energy. It consumes fewer than 7 W and can support multiple connections within each range. Adoption of femtocell networks will continue to increase because the femtocell network’s small transmission power supports a reduction in inter-cell interference and leads to less battery drain in devices. Numerous mobile operators are adopting femtocells to provide better services for their subscribers, in particular with LTE technology and the 5 G technology in the future.

Top Key Players:- CISCO SYSTEMS INC., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ip.access Ltd., NEC Corporation, Nokia, SoftBank Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, UbeeAirWalk, Inc., Vodafone Limited, ZTE Corporation

Less power consumption is one of the major drivers in this market. As, femtocell transmission power is comparatively smaller than macrocell networks, the former consumes less power than the latter and saves energy. A femtocell consumes less than 7 W, and in each range can support multiple connections. In contrast, a macro cell uses more energy to transmit the signal. The high cost of deployment is one of the significant factors that impede the growth of this market. The high installation costs of small cell networks, such as picocells and femtocells, and the limited security of remotely placed outdoor power systems are expected to hamper global picocell and femtocell market growth.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Picocell and Femtocell industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global picocell and femtocell market is segmented on the basis of product type, and application. Based on product type, the picocell and femtocell market is segmented into: Picocell and Femtocell. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: Urban Residential, Enterprises, and Rural Residential.

The report analyzes factors affecting Picocell and Femtocell market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Picocell and Femtocell market in these regions.

