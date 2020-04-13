Human Insulin Market Share, Size, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Human Insulin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to reach a value of US$ 58.3 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025.

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps in blood sugar metabolism in the body. Human insulin refers to a synthetic version of the hormone, which is produced by growing the insulin proteins within E-coli bacteria (Escherichia coli). It is prescribed to people who have diabetes to regulate fat and carbohydrate metabolism in the body. It is either taken orally or through devices, such as syringes, injection pens and pumps.

The rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity around the world represents one of the key factors driving the global human insulin market growth. In addition to this, the growing geriatric population, sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns are leading to an increase in incidences of metabolic disorders, which in turn, is catalyzing the demand for human insulin across the globe. Moreover, technological advancements in insulin delivery devices, such as implantable pumps, inhalers and jet injectors, are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Drugs

Delivery Devices

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Retail Stores

Others

Breakup by Disease Type:

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson & Company, Biocon, Eli Lilly and Company, Julphar, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Sedico, Wockhardt, Ypsomed Holding, etc.

